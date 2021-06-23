Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,006 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 279,853 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,171,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 112,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $31.28. 10,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

