AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

AXS stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,250,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,503,000 after acquiring an additional 413,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after acquiring an additional 400,370 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

