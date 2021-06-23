Azuki Market Cap Hits $1.66 Million (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $45,911.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00111314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00170684 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,780.44 or 1.00035270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.