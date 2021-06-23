B. Riley Financial Inc. Has $132.09 Million Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

B. Riley Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889,359 shares during the quarter. Franchise Group makes up 14.7% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 9.11% of Franchise Group worth $132,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 175,944 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRG. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research increased their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,697. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.98, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.