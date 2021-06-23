B. Riley Financial Inc. Sells 1,380,000 Shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)

B. Riley Financial Inc. lowered its position in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,439,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380,000 shares during the quarter. Sonim Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 15.74% of Sonim Technologies worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,174,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,890. The company has a market cap of $38.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Sonim Technologies Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.