B90 (LON:B90) Shares Down 2.3%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14). Approximately 7,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 856,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.71.

About B90 (LON:B90)

B90 Holdings PLC engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino product. It is also involved in the provision of marketing activities for other online gaming companies. The company was formerly known as Veltyco Group PLC and changed its name to B90 Holdings PLC in February 2020. B90 Holdings PLC is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

