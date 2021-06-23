Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$37.90. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$37.04, with a volume of 177,397 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 284.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 463.46%.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.