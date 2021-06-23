Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,193 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Badger Meter worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:BMI opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

