Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,353 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar General by 146.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG opened at $214.84 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

