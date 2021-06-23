Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,795 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

NASDAQ:CFA opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.58. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

