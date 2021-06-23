Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,631 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ares Capital worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 27.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Ares Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Ares Capital by 25.8% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 12.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

