Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,520 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

