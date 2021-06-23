Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Seaboard worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Seaboard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seaboard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 200.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,782.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,265.69. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $2,624.50 and a 52 week high of $3,945.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.