Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 440.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 257.3% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

