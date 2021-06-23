Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.48 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $556.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $564.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,448.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

