Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.65 Million Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Seabridge Gold worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

SA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of SA stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.