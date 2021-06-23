Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,042 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.19% of Aspen Aerogels worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $690.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.