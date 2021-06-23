Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $5.69 Million in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

