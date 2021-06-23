Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 48,810 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,810 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 302,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 205,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.34. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

