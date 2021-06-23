Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 121.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 85,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

MNST stock opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.