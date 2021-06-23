Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 333,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 566,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 655.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 296,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 256,998 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

