Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Bunge worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $2,787,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,756,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bunge by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Bunge by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BG opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.94.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

