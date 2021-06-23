Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,316 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPLV opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

