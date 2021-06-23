Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 185.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ball by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Ball by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $67.10 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

