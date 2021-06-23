Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 34,036 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Packaging Co. of America worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

NYSE:PKG opened at $135.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

