Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.37% of Grand Canyon Education worth $19,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

LOPE opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.71. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

