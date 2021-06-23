Bank of Montreal Can Buys 532,747 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2,337.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532,747 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Elanco Animal Health worth $16,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,983,000 after buying an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,381 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $266,076,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.