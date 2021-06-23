Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.44% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $16,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSH. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

VSH stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

