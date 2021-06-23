Bank of Montreal Can Has $18.01 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 745.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Altice USA worth $18,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

