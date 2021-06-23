Bank of Montreal Can Has $18.89 Million Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.62% of Graham worth $18,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Graham by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 870.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHC stock opened at $634.43 on Wednesday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $313.10 and a 1 year high of $685.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $651.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.