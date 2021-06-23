Bank of Montreal Can Has $19.81 Million Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 48,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.65% of Encore Capital Group worth $19,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ECPG. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.61. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.