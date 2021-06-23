Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.39% of CONMED worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in CONMED by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in CONMED by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CONMED by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CONMED by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,087 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,998. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $141.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.23. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

