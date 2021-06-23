Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.25% of Euronet Worldwide worth $19,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EEFT stock opened at $143.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -532.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

