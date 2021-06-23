Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159,959 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.29% of Huntsman worth $18,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Huntsman stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.