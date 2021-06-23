Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,173 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Hubbell worth $16,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBB opened at $182.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.40. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $117.17 and a 12-month high of $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

