Bank of Montreal Can Sells 12,114 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,114 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $19,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of WST stock opened at $360.09 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.02 and a 1 year high of $361.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

