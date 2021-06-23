Bank of Montreal Can Sells 14,731 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $18,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $161.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.05 and a twelve month high of $167.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.37.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

