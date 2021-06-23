Bank of Montreal Can Sells 41,668 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,668 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $124.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.