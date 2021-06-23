Bank of Montreal Can Sells 53,417 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,417 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of United Airlines worth $16,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in United Airlines by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 136,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in United Airlines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in United Airlines by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 170,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

UAL stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.31.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.