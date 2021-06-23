Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,578 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $18,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $312.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.81 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

