Bank of Montreal Can Sells 60,962 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Newell Brands worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,693 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,123,000 after purchasing an additional 232,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,143,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,733,000 after purchasing an additional 35,365 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

