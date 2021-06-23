Bank of Montreal Can Sells 61,821 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $100.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.64. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.61 and a 52-week high of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.