Bank of Montreal Can Sells 9,798 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $624.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.43 and a twelve month high of $689.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $608.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

