Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of CenterPoint Energy worth $19,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,701,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,530 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% during the 4th quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,877,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,528 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNP opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

