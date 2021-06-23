Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$138.00 at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$136.00 to C$138.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$134.00.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$128.05. 498,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,946. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$70.29 and a twelve month high of C$130.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$121.59. The stock has a market cap of C$82.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8500004 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.