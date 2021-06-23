Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$138.00 at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$136.00 to C$138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.00.

BMO stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$128.05. 498,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,946. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$121.59. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$70.29 and a 12 month high of C$130.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8500004 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

