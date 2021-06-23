Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,952 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of Church & Dwight worth $176,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

NYSE:CHD opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

