Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 744,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Kansas City Southern worth $188,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,756,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $283.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $140.86 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.27.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

