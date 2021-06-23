Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.65. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 9,857 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $10.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. 31.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.