Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.15. Banner reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BANR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Banner stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,248. Banner has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $21,032,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banner by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,893,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Banner by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 71,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

